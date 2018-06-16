Rob Rogers, formerly of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was fired for creating cartoons critical of President Trump, the Guardian reports. He had worked at the paper for 25 years.June 16, 2018ButteNews.netTwo-thousand children have been separated from their parents in just six weeks as the US implements a zero tolerance illegal immigration regimen, the Guardian reports.Thirteen federal employee unions have filed a lawsuit challenging executive orders that deal with federal employees, govexec.com reports. The suit was filed today.Kathleen Williams will face Greg Gianforte this fall for Montana's lone US House seat. She won yesterday's Democratic Primary, Roll Call reports.Matt Rosendale won the Montana Republican US Senate primary yesterday. He took 34 percent of the vote. Coming in behind Rosendale was Russ Fagg with 29 percent of the vote. Rosendale will face Democrat Jon Tester in the election, Politico reports.