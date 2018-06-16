This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News A reporter and a spokesman comment on Bitcoin in Montana
Cartoonist at Pittsburgh daily fired for mocking presidentJune 17, 2018
Rob Rogers, formerly of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was fired for creating cartoons critical of President Trump, the Guardian reports. He had worked at the paper for 25 years.
2,000 children separated from parentsJune 16, 2018
Two-thousand children have been separated from their parents in just six weeks as the US implements a zero tolerance illegal immigration regimen, the Guardian reports.
Thirteen fed unions challenge executive ordersJune 13, 2018
Thirteen federal employee unions have filed a lawsuit challenging executive orders that deal with federal employees, govexec.com reports. The suit was filed today.
Williams wins House primaryJune 6, 2018
Kathleen Williams will face Greg Gianforte this fall for Montana's lone US House seat. She won yesterday's Democratic Primary, Roll Call reports.
Rosendale will face TesterJuly, 6, 2018
Matt Rosendale won the Montana Republican US Senate primary yesterday. He took 34 percent of the vote. Coming in behind Rosendale was Russ Fagg with 29 percent of the vote. Rosendale will face Democrat Jon Tester in the election, Politico reports.
