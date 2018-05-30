City Desk

by Jim Larson

ButteNews.net



State mental hospital patients have been discharged directly to Butte homeless shelters.

The Montana State Hospital dropped three of its mental patients off at the temporary homeless shelter in Uptown Butte with little notice to the facility and without communicating a plan of care to the shelter, according to the temporary shelter’s former administrator.

Cassie O’Leary told the Butte-Silver Bow Kiwanis Club the patients were brought to the shelter with just a 15-day supply of medication and no instruction for their care. O’Leary was Supportive Services Manager for Action Inc. at the time. She spoke at the Kiwanis club’s February 27 meeting.

In a follow-up phone interview, O’Leary said that the shelter was given only a few hours’ notice before each of the patients had been dropped off. She said that a care plan may have been created for the patients, but it was not communicated to the shelter.

She noted that the temporary shelter was not particularly well suited for freshly released mental patients. She said that the shelter’s rules were designed to be as inclusive as possible to encourage the homeless to come in from the cold.

O’Leary’s successor, Stephanie Marshall, confirmed O’Leary’s account of the patient drop-offs. “Generally speaking,” Marshall said, “there was no coordination between the state hospital and local services.” She noted that in one instance, the shelter was given only a two-hour notice.

Rocky Lyons, Executive Director of the Butte Rescue Mission, told a similar tale.

She said that the State Mental Hospital “often” dropped discharged patients off at the Rescue Mission with no care plan and only a week’s worth of meds. The patients typically had to wait three weeks to see a doctor. Their meds would run out before their prescriptions could be renewed. “It just set them up for failure,” Lyons said.

The Rescue Mission was closed in the spring of 2017 because of building code violations, and a new Rescue Mission shelter isn’t due to open until this fall. The temporary shelter in Uptown Butte was created by Action, Inc. to keep the city’s homeless from freezing when cold temperatures came to the Mining City, local media outlets reported.

Lyons noted that Action, Inc. and the Western Montana Mental Health Center were “working on a collaborative effort” to improve cooperation between the state hospital and local agencies.

Marshal described how that effort was initiated. Working to change the status quo, O’Leary and Marshall reached out to the state facility. “We were able to meet with the state hospital right before Cassie left,” Marshall said.

After the meeting, state hospital personnel were trained on procedures that led to a “warm handoff” of discharged mental patients, rather than a “cold reception,” Marshall said. The procedures included a “coordinated entry process,” Marshall noted.

Marshall added, “The idea is that down the road, it’s just not Butte that uses the process.”

The goal was that “No one is discharged to homelessness,” Marshall said.

The temporary shelter on North Main is now closed. At the time of Marshall’s interview, it was hoped that the Butte Rescue Mission might be ready to take in the homeless by the scheduled May 31 closure date for the temporary facility. That, however, won’t be happening. The Rescue Mission’s facility won’t be ready until October, Lyons said. Oct. 8 is the target date, she noted.

In the meantime, Action Inc. continues to implement a “rapid rehousing” program, part of the “housing first” philosophy recommended by the federal government and implemented by agencies in Butte-Silver Bow, according to both Marshall and O’Leary.



Requests for comment directed to the State Mental Hospital were redirected to the spokesperson for the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services. Those requests have gone unanswered.