Latest News Top news stories for June 15, 2018
Check Your Briefs
Thirteen fed unions challenge executive ordersJune 13, 2018
ButteNews.net
Thirteen federal employee unions have filed a lawsuit challenging executive orders that deal with federal employees, govexec.com reports. The suit was filed today.
Williams wins House primaryJune 6, 2018
ButteNews.net
Kathleen Williams will face Greg Gianforte this fall for Montana's lone US House seat. She won yesterday's Democratic Primary, Roll Call reports.
Rosendale will face TesterJuly, 6, 2018
ButteNews.net
Matt Rosendale won the Montana Republican US Senate primary yesterday. He took 34 percent of the vote. Coming in behind Rosendale was Russ Fagg with 29 percent of the vote. Rosendale will face Democrat Jon Tester in the election, Politico reports.
Independents outnumber Republicans in CaliforniaMay 30, 208
ButteNews.net
More voters register now in California as independents than as Republicans, Politico reports, relegating the Grand Old Party in California to "third party status."
Laser battle against tiny fanged monsters ragesMay 23, 2018
ButteNews.net
A salmon farmer based in Norway is now engaging tiny fanged sea monsters (sea lice) using computer directed lasers, Wired reports.
City Desk
Friday, June 15, 2018 - AG Sessions says the Bible backs the Trump administration policy separating children from parents. Also on the Friday rundown: emails suggest political interference in feds ending a Mining-Health Study, and Iowa marks Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
Latest News
