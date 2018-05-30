City Desk

Ever wonder what “off-grid” living really means? The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, June 27, with a presentation by Christopher Borton about off-grid living in Montana. Borton will share his 20+ years of experiences and technical expertise on what it’s like to be self-sufficient and unplugged from the power grid. The director of Sage Mountain Center will go over the latest advancements in equipment, discuss the costs, as well as the lifestyle adjustments needed for generating your own electricity from the sun and wind.

Christopher Borton is director, co-founder, and designer of Sage Mountain Center LLC, an award-winning off-grid educational facility promoting personal and environmental awareness. For over 20 years Sage Mountain Center has provided sustainable living education in everything from straw bale/cordwood construction and solar/wind power to organic gardening, composting toilets and vegan living. A fourth-generation builder, Chris is a founding board member of the Montana Renewable Energy Association (VP from 2003 -2012) as well as on the board of the Montana Energy Education Council. Coupled with his residential and small business consultation services, he continues to promote proven sustainable methods and techniques at all levels, from remote villages in Guatemala to federal agencies and large corporations.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus on topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.