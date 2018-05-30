This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
June 13, 2018
Butte, MT – The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Department will be joined by Chief Executive Dave Palmer to commemorate the completion of the Ridge Waters Water Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3103 South Utah. The dedication will take place on Thursday, June 21st at 4:00 pm. This event is not open to the public and is an invite-only open house.
 
Butte-Silver Bow voters pass a $7.2 million bond issue in June 2016 with another $1.5 million in public and private funds added for extra amenities. 
 
Please direct any questions or concerns to J.P. Gallagher, Parks and Recreation Director, at 497-6571 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

