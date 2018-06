Kathleen Williams will face Greg Gianforte this fall for Montana's lone US House seat. She won yesterday's Democratic Primary, Roll Call reports.Matt Rosendale won the Montana Republican US Senate primary yesterday. He took 34 percent of the vote. Coming in behind Rosendale was Russ Fagg with 29 percent of the vote. Rosendale will face Democrat Jon Tester in the election, Politico reports.More voters register now in California as independents than as Republicans, Politico reports , relegating the Grand Old Party in California to "third party status."A salmon farmer based in Norway is now engaging tiny fanged sea monsters (sea lice) using computer directed lasers, Wired reports.

The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of Gina Haspel to head the Central Intelligence Agency.