Check Your Briefs
Williams wins House primaryJune 6, 2018
ButteNews.net
Kathleen Williams will face Greg Gianforte this fall for Montana's lone US House seat. She won yesterday's Democratic Primary, Roll Call reports.
Rosendale will face TesterJuly, 6, 2018
ButteNews.net
Matt Rosendale won the Montana Republican US Senate primary yesterday. He took 34 percent of the vote. Coming in behind Rosendale was Russ Fagg with 29 percent of the vote. Rosendale will face Democrat Jon Tester in the election, Politico reports.
Independents outnumber Republicans in CaliforniaMay 30, 208
ButteNews.net
More voters register now in California as independents than as Republicans, Politico reports, relegating the Grand Old Party in California to "third party status."
Laser battle against tiny fanged monsters ragesMay 23, 2018
ButteNews.net
A salmon farmer based in Norway is now engaging tiny fanged sea monsters (sea lice) using computer directed lasers, Wired reports.
Senate confirms Haspel to lead CIAMay 17, 2018
ButteNews.net
The US Senate has confirmed the appointment of Gina Haspel to head the Central Intelligence Agency.
City Desk
Fire engulfs tractor-trailor on I-90
Emergency personnel battle a fully involved tractor-trailer fire on I-90 Saturday. According to KXLF, a blowout led to the fire. Photos by Diane Larson (ButteNews.net)
