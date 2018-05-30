This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Possible explosive devices found on Majors Street

June 7, 2018
Butte - Butte Police and Fire departments are currently at a residence on the 700 Block of Majors Street. While conducting a search at a residence they discovered what they believe to be possible explosive devices. The area around the residence has been cordoned off.  Explosive experts have been called in to evaluate the scene. 
All persons have been advised to remain away from the area. 


