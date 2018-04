President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is being investigated for possible bank fraud, wire fraud, and campaign finance violations, the Washington Post reported. The Post cited anonymous sources, saying the sources had knowledge of the investigation. Cohen's office and hotel room were raided by the FBI yesterday.The FBI executed a search warrant today at the Manhattan office of Michael Cohen, one of President Donald Trump's attorneys.The FBI seized records relating to Cohen's payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, a woman who said she had sex with the president, the Washington Post reported. The Post noted that the New York Times broke the story. The payment was made in 2016, the story said.In the continuing trade war between the United States and China, the People's Republic has put Montana beef on its list of American products that it will retaliate against, MainStreetMontana.com reports. Today a shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California has wounded several people. According to Chief Ed Barberini, a female suspect has died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, says NPR.Robert Redfield, a renowned AIDS researcher, is the new head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WebMD reports.