City Desk

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, April 25, with a presentation by Vanna Boccodori about the history of French Gulch.

Vanna Boccadori has lived in Butte for 13 years. Growing up in a small hard-rock coal mining town in Pennsylvania where she and all her classmates had immigrant grandparents, she feels right at home in Butte. She is the local wildlife biologist for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks and spends as much time as possible roaming the mountains in this beautiful area with her dog, Willie. She loves self-sufficiency so enjoys hunting, trapping, cutting firewood and raising chickens and a garden.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus on topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.