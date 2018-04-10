City Desk







April 10, 2018

BUTTE, MT-- The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow will be holding a public discussion on a Vision Plan for Historic Uptown Butte on Monday, April 16th, 2018 from 6:00-7: 30 pm. This free and open event will be held in the 1st Floor Thornton Building Ballroom and will feature an open discussion moderated by Patrick Sullivan, Director of the Professional Development Center for the State of Montana.

The goal of the meeting will be to develop a plan of action for addressing future development of our uptown area by determining community objectives through questions and discussion with participants. We strongly encourage uptown businesses, renters, and homeowners to attend and share their own vision for Uptown Butte.









