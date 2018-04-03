City Desk



As temperatures begin to rise across Montana many of us are beginning to work on our lawns and on “spring cleaning” in our homes. With that in mind, Butte-Silver Bow County will begin our annual Alley Rally program. Butte-Silver Bow County will be making several changes to benefit more of the community, these changes include multiple locations instead of one centralized location. The locations and dates of activity are listed below:

May 18th and 19th - Hillcrest Area, Civic Center, and Race Track

May 25th and 26th - Spolar, High Altitude Center, and Sesame Street

June 1st and 2nd - Cinders Park, Old Glory, and Missoula Gulch

June 8th and 9th - Hillcrest Area, Civic Center, and Race Track

June 15th and 16th - Spolar, High Altitude Center, and Sesame Street

June 22nd and 23rd - Cinders Park, Old Glory, and Missoula Gulch

Each location will be staffed by Butte-Silver Bow employee(s) to assist in placing items in the garbage containers. The City-County of Butte-Silver will also be offering large garbage containers to neighborhood cleanup efforts available by contacting John Moodry from the Community Enrichment Department at (406) 497-6525.

The City-County of Butte-Silver Bow would also like to remind the public that the landfill will be open 7 days a week from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm at the main site and 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the after-hours site. These hours will stay in effect until the end of October. As always, we remind the public that all loads going to the landfill are required to be covered.

For any additional questions or comments please contact John Moodry from the Community Enrichment Department at (406) 497-6525.





Click here for a larger image.