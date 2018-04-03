City Desk

April 7, 2018

ButteNews.net



Three people have been arrested by Butte police in connection with a series of thefts and forgeries “that date back to last year,” Undersheriff George Skuletich said in a press release.

Lawrence Kahle was arrested on March 20. Raven Fury was arrested on March 22, and Charles Johnson was arrested on Feb. 23. The arrests were made in 2018. Those arrested are all from Butte.

Kahle remains in jail, held on a $50,000 bond for felony forgery. Fury is held on a $50,000 bond as well for 13 counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, two counts of misdemeanor theft, and one count of felony forgery. Charles Johnson is out on a $5,000 bond. He is charged with felony forgery, Skuletich wrote.

A warrant for a fourth individual has been issued, the release said.

The group is allegedly responsible for “thousands of dollars in forgeries and thefts from local businesses and other victims,” the undersheriff wrote.

Kahle is 51. Fury is 35, and Johnson is 35.