City Desk

April 5, 2018

Butte - Starting April 5th the folf course at the Highland View Golf Course will close and will move to Copper Mountain Park.

For more information regarding either Highland View Golf Course or the folf course please contact Mark Fisher at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .







