City Desk

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, April 11 with a presentation by Fritz Daily entitled “The Berkeley Pit---An Ecological Time Bomb.” Using slides and photos collected over thirty years, Daily will present an overview of the ecological history of the Berkeley Pit and its future.

Daily’s talk will begin immediately following a public meeting held by the Environmental Protection Agency EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento is making his third visit to Butte within the first six months of his tenure — but EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s senior adviser, Albert “Kell” Kelly, is flying in from Washington, D.C. Benevento and Kelly will hold a meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz Street. Local groups such as Restore Our Creek Coalition and Citizens Technical Environmental Committee are expected to be there, as well as county officials.

Daily’s Brown Bag talk may be slightly delayed due to the EPA meeting. Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus on topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.







