Latest News Top news stories for April 4, 2018
Shooter at YouTube in San Bruno, CAApril 3, 2018
Today a shooter at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California has wounded several people. According to Chief Ed Barberini, a female suspect has died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, says NPR.
AIDS researcher to head CDCMarch 23, 2018
Robert Redfield, a renowned AIDS researcher, is the new head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WebMD reports.
Dow plunges 724 pointsMarch 22, 2018
The Dow plunged 724 points today as investors engaged in panic selling. Fear of a looming trade war with China caused the selloff, CNN reported.
Expect the President to weigh in more on confirmation processMarch 18, 2018
The President will weigh in more on the speed with which his nominations are approved, according to the man in charge of legislative affairs in the White House, Marc Short, Roll Call reports.
Secretary of State removed by PresidentMarch 13, 2018
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been asked to step down by President Trump.
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 - Also, on today's rundown: the rollback of clean air protections sized-up as driving in the wrong direction; and combating hunger on college campuses.
