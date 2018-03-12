Saturday, April 7, 3:00 pm in the Big Butte Room, Main Branch

The Edible Book Festival starts at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 7th on the third floor of the Uptown branch. Entrees can be dropped off anytime between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm. The public is invited to attend, view the submissions, and partake of the edible books. Please join us!

Are you a book lover who likes to create? Bake? Cook? Whether you’re a professional chef or just like to play with your food, please consider the festival is open to anyone in the community. There are two rules: entries must be edible and they must somehow relate to a book, author, or character.

