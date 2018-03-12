City Desk

Press Release:

A 6-piece powerhouse with a sound that is both unique and timeless, BIG Something fuses elements of rock, pop, funk, and improvisation to take listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. It's no secret why this group has quickly become one of the most exciting new bands to emerge from the Southeast. Soaring guitars, synths, horns and alluring vocal hooks rise to the top of their infectious collection of songs and represent a sound that has caught the ears of such revered Summer circuit stalwarts as Umphrey's McGee, Galactic, moe., Robert Randolph, and even The B52s who have all tapped Big Something as direct support.

Recently the band has released their 4th full-length studio album, Tumbleweed, which was recorded once again with the help of Grammy nominated producer and Carolina Music Awards Lifetime Achievement recipient - John Custer (Corrosion of Conformity). He has produced all of their albums including 2014's Truth Serum, which was named Album of the Year by The Homegrown Music Network, making Big Something the only band ever to win this award 3 times with 3 different releases (2010, 2013, and 2014). BIG Something has been featured inRelix Magazine, Guitar World, Glide Magazine, JamBase, ArtistDirect, and more.

On the release of Tumbleweed:

“Big Something returns with their 4th full length studio album produced by John Custer (Corrosion of Conformity). Recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, NC - Tumbleweed features 8 tracks that span over an hours worth of mind bending musical entertainment. Through the fascinating work of its shining musicians, Big Something grooves tightly with polished precision. And Tumbleweed offers jam out thrills and audio splendor, but it also showcases just the right amount of variety to keep things fresh and exciting, which is paramount when the songs are between five to ten minutes long. It's an incredibly satisfying, if not innovative, release that fuses alternative rock, psych rock, reggae rock, and funk with sprinkles of electronica and a dash of bluegrass that purrs with enough signature brilliance that makes it sound all their own. Standouts include "Tumbleweed," "Song For Us," "Passenger," "In The Middle," and "Waves." Whether in the studio or live on stage, Big Something remains indomitable, and Tumbleweed is by all definitions the band's most captivating, ambitious work to date."

~Sound and Silence Magazine, February 2017