City Desk

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, April 11 with a presentation by Fritz Daily entitled “The Berkeley Pit---An Ecological Time Bomb.” Using slides and photos collected over thirty years, Daily will present an overview of the ecological history of the Berkeley Pit and its future.

Daily is Butte native, former Montana Legislator, and informed activist who is concerned about the environmental, social and economic future of Butte. As a legislator, he followed closely the activities of Superfund in Butte since its designation in 1983. He served on a national environmental committee called the Community Leaders Network, sponsored by the Department of Energy. Its purpose was to evaluate new and innovative cleanup and resource recovery technologies for solving the nation’s environmental issues, including Butte. He is a member of Silver Bow Creek Headwaters Coalition, a group that sued to get Silver Bow Creek designated and protected as “waters of the state of Montana.”

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus on topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280