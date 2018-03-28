This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for March 28, 2018
AIDS researcher to head CDCMarch 23, 2018
Robert Redfield, a renowned AIDS researcher, is the new head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, WebMD reports.
Dow plunges 724 pointsMarch 22, 2018
The Dow plunged 724 points today as investors engaged in panic selling. Fear of a looming trade war with China caused the selloff, CNN reported.
Expect the President to weigh in more on confirmation processMarch 18, 2018
The President will weigh in more on the speed with which his nominations are approved, according to the man in charge of legislative affairs in the White House, Marc Short, Roll Call reports.
Secretary of State removed by PresidentMarch 13, 2018
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been asked to step down by President Trump.
Butte High lockdown liftedMarch 12, 2018
The Butte High lockdown has been lifted, the Montana Standard reported.
Top news stories for March 28, 2018
Wednesday, March 28, 2018, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un makes a surprise visit to Beijing. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Civil-rights leaders condemn a citizenship question on the census, and a “Dignity Bill” in Kentucky Legislature focuses on women behind bars.
