City Desk



Cover of Heather Lingle's new CD, Wild Blue



In September of 2016 ButteNews.net visited with Heather Lingle, Butte’s own Americana singer-songwriter. During that visit, Heather mentioned that she was working on songs for her next album.

Completing the arduous and time-consuming work of songwriting, and picking out the songs that will reflect the message that Heather is sending to her audience, her third album was released this year.

Early in January, Heather released, Wild Blue, a CD full of songs that tell vivid stories that lighten your spirit as well as tug at your heartstrings.

The CD consists of eight original songs. Most of the songs were written solely by Heather with a few exceptions.

On the first track, Aunt Marty’s Cadillac, Heather partnered with husband and Butte’s favorite local news reporter, John Emeigh, for a fun song with an upbeat feeling that gets your toes tapping at the first notes.

The fifth track, Crazy Feeling, is written by John Emeigh. Heather has referred to this song as “a modern-day outlaw song.” The hero in the song is the embodiment of the well known Walter Mosley quote “If it wasn’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.” But in the end, our hero says, “I’ve got a crazy feeling everything’s gonna be just fine,” revealing the listener that he is the definitive optimist.

This past February, John, and Heather released the official video. This link will take you to Heather’s website where you can view the video, here clips of her songs and purchase her new CD, Wild Blue. http://www.heatherlingle.com/

The third track, Meme’s Story was co-written with Heather by Dorothy Rinehart Lester. The remaining tracks are all one hundred percent Heather.

Wild Blue explores human emotions in a way that only pure Americana can. When you listen you will tap your toes at the upbeat songs, reflect on the slower more emotional pieces and all in all enjoy some charming music.







