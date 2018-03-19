This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for March 19, 2018
Check Your Briefs
Expect the President to weigh in more on confirmation processMarch 18, 2018
ButteNews.net
The President will weigh in more on the speed with which his nominations are approved, according to the man in charge of legislative affairs in the White House, Marc Short, Roll Call reports.
Secretary of State removed by PresidentMarch 13, 2018
ButteNews.net
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been asked to step down by President Trump.
Butte High lockdown liftedMarch 12, 2018
ButteNews.net
The Butte High lockdown has been lifted, the Montana Standard reported.
Butte High on lockdownMarch 12, 2018
ButteNews.net
Butte High School is on lockdown after a student made angry comments and fled the building, the Montana Standard reports.
Flippy the robot cook on hiatusMarch 10, 2018
ButteNews.net
A robot named Flippy that can turn 2,000 burgers in one day went on vacation after just one day at work at a Cali Group restaurant in Southern California.
Intrigued consumers turned out in droves to see Flippy in action, and the restaurant had not yet fully coordinated Flippy's work with that of his human counterparts. Flippy is on display, but his return to work is to be announced, USA Today reported.
City Desk
Top news stories for March 19, 2018
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Latest News
- Top news stories for March 19, 2018
- Breakdown arrests from St. Patrick's Day weekend
- ‘Trump, Inc.’ Podcast: Where’d Trump’s Record Inauguration Spending Go? ‘It’s Inexplicable’
- Some scenes from today's parade
- Resident's may access their garages in Uptown areas affected by street closure
- St. Patrick's Day recipes for your weekend enjoyment
- Top news stories for March 16, 2018
- Top news stories for March 15, 2018
- Butte-Silver Bow Archives Brown Bag Lunch for March 14, 2018
- Project Would Make '100-Year Battery' for Renewables Out of MT Landscape
- Top news stories for March 14, 2018
- Police encounter bloodied victim on Zarelda
- PARK STREET COMMUNITY GARDEN
- NCAA not mad about trademark infringement
- Top news stories for March 13, 2018