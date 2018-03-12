City Desk

Corned Beef and Cabbage



8-inch square cheesecloth

12 parsley stems

2 garlic cloves, crushed with side of chef's knife

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1 corned beef brisket, flat (thin) cut (3 1/2 to 4 pounds)

1 1/2 pounds small red potatoes, unpeeled and each cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks

1 pound carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 small head green cabbage (about 1 1/2 pounds), cut into 8 wedges

1. In cheesecloth, wrap parsley, garlic, bay leaves and peppercorns; tie with string and place in bottom of 5 1/2- to 6-quart slow cooker. Add corned beef; top with potatoes and carrots. Pour in enough water to cover the meat. Place cabbage on top. Cover slow cooker with lid and cook on low setting 10 to 12 hours or until beef is very tender.

2. To serve, thinly slice corned beef across the grain; transfer to warm large platter with vegetables. Makes 8 main-dish servings.

* Each serving: About 440 calories, 25g total fat (8g saturated), 27g protein, 28g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 125 mg cholesterol, 1,480 mg sodium.

Irish Soda Bread

A rich and tender rustic Irish quick bread -- the ideal dinner companion for corned beef.

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 cups plus 1/2 teaspoon all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons cold margarine or butter

1 cup golden or dark seedless raisins

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1. Heat oven to 350 F. Grease large cookie sheet.

2. In large bowl, combine sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda and 4 cups flour. With pastry blender or 2 knives used scissor-fashion, cut in margarine or butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. With spoon, stir in raisins, then buttermilk just until evenly moistened.

3. With floured hand, gently knead dough in bowl a few times until dough forms a ball (do not overmix, or bread will be tough). Place dough on cookie sheet; shape into a 7-inch round loaf (dough will not be smooth).

4. Sprinkle loaf with remaining 1/2 teaspoon flour. With sharp knife, cut 4-inch-long cross, about 1/4-inch deep, on top of loaf. Bake loaf 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack. Makes 1 loaf, or 12 servings.

* Each serving: About 275 calories, 6g total fat (1g saturated), 6g protein, 49g carbohydrates, 2g fiber, 1mg cholesterol, 485mg sodium.

