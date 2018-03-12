City Desk





The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, March 28, with a presentation by Mike Stickney, Director of the Earthquake Studies Office at the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology. Stickney will talk about recent seismic activity in Montana, including last July’s earthquake near Lincoln and its ongoing aftershock sequence. He will also talk about the recent earthquake swarms in Yellowstone and will touch on the unpredictability of earthquakes.

A native of Missoula, Stickney has Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in geology from the University of Montana. Mike has operated the Montana regional seismic network since its inception in 1982, which now includes 43 seismograph stations in western Montana. Network data are used to catalog seismicity, study crustal structure, evaluate seismic hazards, and provide information to the public. He has also excavated trenches across several active southwest Montana faults to investigate large pre-historic earthquakes. Mike has researched and written extensively on Montana seismicity, seismic hazards, and historic earthquakes of the northern Rocky Mountains.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.

