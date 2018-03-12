City Desk
Police encounter bloodied victim on Zarelda
March 13, 2018
Early this morning Butte police arrested Richard Girard in connection with an alleged assault near the 1000 block of Zarelda.
Officers had responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area.
When they arrived, they were speaking with the citizen who had made the complaint when a 70-year-old man approached. The man was bleeding from his neck and had blood “on the front of him,” police reported.
After speaking with the victim, police believed that a vehicle may have been involved in the incident.
At the scene, police learned that a suspect may have gotten a ride to the Party Palace. Officers arrested Girard there, Undersheriff George Skuletich reported in a press release.
The victim was transported to Saint James Hospital where he is being treated, Skuletich noted.
Mr. Girard is 38, police said.