March 13, 2018

Early this morning Butte police arrested Richard Girard in connection with an alleged assault near the 1000 block of Zarelda.

Officers had responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area.

When they arrived, they were speaking with the citizen who had made the complaint when a 70-year-old man approached. The man was bleeding from his neck and had blood “on the front of him,” police reported.

After speaking with the victim, police believed that a vehicle may have been involved in the incident.

At the scene, police learned that a suspect may have gotten a ride to the Party Palace. Officers arrested Girard there, Undersheriff George Skuletich reported in a press release.

The victim was transported to Saint James Hospital where he is being treated, Skuletich noted.



Mr. Girard is 38, police said.



