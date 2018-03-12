City Desk

Now accepting applications for beds at the Park Street Community Garden

Do you love to grow things? Want to inject a little fresh produce into your diet this summer? Don’t have the room in your yard? Then apply for space at the Park Street Community Garden. For $30 per season and a couple of hours of site maintenance volunteering, you could have all the soil, sunshine, and good food you want. Some tools are provided and water on site is covered by the fee. Please contact us for an application.

Need seeds? Consider using the Butte Seed Library in the public library as your source. What’s a seed library? You borrow seeds from us when you’re ready to plant. Grow the plants and let some of the plants go to seed. After the harvest, please return some of the seeds to the library for next year. This strengthens local growing zones as the library will only contain seeds from plants that do well locally. Please be sure to return harvested seeds and it keeps the library going.

If you would like more information about this program, please contact Sarah Karbassi at 406-723-3361 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

