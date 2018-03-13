This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Secretary of State removed by PresidentMarch 13, 2018
ButteNews.net
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been asked to step down by President Trump.
Butte High lockdown liftedMarch 12, 2018
ButteNews.net
The Butte High lockdown has been lifted, the Montana Standard reported.
Butte High on lockdownMarch 12, 2018
ButteNews.net
Butte High School is on lockdown after a student made angry comments and fled the building, the Montana Standard reports.
Flippy the robot cook on hiatusMarch 10, 2018
ButteNews.net
A robot named Flippy that can turn 2,000 burgers in one day went on vacation after just one day at work at a Cali Group restaurant in Southern California.
Intrigued consumers turned out in droves to see Flippy in action, and the restaurant had not yet fully coordinated Flippy's work with that of his human counterparts. Flippy is on display, but his return to work is to be announced, USA Today reported.
Self-driving semis coming to GeorgiaMar. 10, 2018
ButteNews.net
A fleet of self-driving semi-trucks will soon roam the roads of Georgia. They will carry cargo to Google data centers. The trucks belong to Waymo, formerly the Google self-driving car project. The trucks will carry highly trained human drivers on board who will monitor the trucks and be ready to take over should something go wrong, the Washington Post reports.
