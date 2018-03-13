March 13, 2018ButteNews.netSecretary of State Rex Tillerson has been asked to step down by President Trump.March 12, 2018ButteNews.netThe Butte High lockdown has been lifted, the Montana Standard reported.Butte High School is on lockdown after a student made angry comments and fled the building, the Montana Standard reports.A robot named Flippy that can turn 2,000 burgers in one day went on vacation after just one day at work at a Cali Group restaurant in Southern California.Intrigued consumers turned out in droves to see Flippy in action, and the restaurant had not yet fully coordinated Flippy's work with that of his human counterparts. Flippy is on display, but his return to work is to be announced, USA Today reported.A fleet of self-driving semi-trucks will soon roam the roads of Georgia. They will carry cargo to Google data centers. The trucks belong to Waymo, formerly the Google self-driving car project. The trucks will carry highly trained human drivers on board who will monitor the trucks and be ready to take over should something go wrong, the Washington Post reports.