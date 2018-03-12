A robot named Flippy that can turn 2,000 burgers in one day went on vacation after just one day at work at a Cali Group restaurant in Southern California.Intrigued consumers turned out in droves to see Flippy in action, and the restaurant had not yet fully coordinated Flippy's work with that of his human counterparts. Flippy is on display, but his return to work is to be announced, USA Today reported.A fleet of self-driving semi-trucks will soon roam the roads of Georgia. They will carry cargo to Google data centers. The trucks belong to Waymo, formerly the Google self-driving car project. The trucks will carry highly trained human drivers on board who will monitor the trucks and be ready to take over should something go wrong, the Washington Post reports.The Trump administration will initiate the formal procedures today that well place tariffs on aluminum and steel imports into the United States, national news outlets report.Gary Cohn, President Trump's top economic adviser, resigned today. nation media outlets report. Mr. Cohn was apparently unhappy with the administration's recent adoption of protectionist tarriffs, NBC reported.Mar. 6, 2018ButteNews.netMayor Megan Barry of Nashville has resigned after pleading to felony theft, CNN reports.