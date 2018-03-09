Check Your Briefs
Aluminum and steel tariffs formalized todayMarch 9, 2018
ButteNews.net
The Trump administration will initiate the formal procedures today that well place tariffs on aluminum and steel imports into the United States, national news outlets report.
President's top economic adviser resignsMarch 6, 2017
ButteNews.net
Gary Cohn, President Trump's top economic adviser, resigned today. nation media outlets report. Mr. Cohn was apparently unhappy with the administration's recent adoption of protectionist tarriffs, NBC reported.
Another Mayor Barry leaves officeMar. 6, 2018
ButteNews.net
Mayor Megan Barry of Nashville has resigned after pleading to felony theft, CNN reports.
Three Apple workers injured in confrontations with glass walls
Mar. 5, 2018
ButteNews.net
Three Apple workers have been injured by walking into glass walls in the first month since the tech giant's new headquarters has opened, the Guardian reports.
Boyle won't put on 2018 Original Fest
Mar. 2, 2018
ButteNews.net
Local promoter Matt Boyle won't be putting on the "Original Festival" in 2018.
Boyle made the announcement on Facebook saying, "It pains me so much to say this, but also it finally feels right to say. I will not be producing The Original Festival this year. I have plans to return in 2019, but for now, it must wait at least until then. 5 years in a row of sacrificing literally everything I had to my name has put me in a difficult spot. I have a lot of aspirations I plan to accomplish in these next few years, and quite frankly I can't pursue those dreams without some hesitation on others.”
City Desk
Top news stories for March 9, 2018
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
