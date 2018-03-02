This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Several Gargoyles that were fixed to the new parking garage with screw and adhesive have been removed. These gargoyles, six of which are missing, cost $160.00 each.

 

The gargoyles were created specifically for our new garage. Designed by Jeff Kanning of Collaborative Design Architects and forged at Billings Bronze.  The loss is specifically tragic because they cannot be replaced ad Billings Bronze burnt down earlier this year.

 

The design is a celebration of Butte's rich Irish Heritage and meant to resemble a Gaelic gargoyle.

 

Their purpose was to deter people from sleeping and skateboarding on the benches. 

 

If you have information regarding their whereabouts call 406.497.6221 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.









       

 

 

