This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Gargoyles commissioned for the new garage are missing
March 7, 2018
Five gargoyles from the newly constructed Uptown Parking Garage. These gargoyles were designed and forged in Montana especially for this Butte project.
They were to act as protectors of the building and all of the occupants.
These gargoyles are special and unique. Anyone with any information about their whereabouts or who may have taken then should contact Karen Byrnes at 497-6467 or Butch Harrington at 497-6273.