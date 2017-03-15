City Desk
St. Patrick's Day 2018 Pipe and Drum Band of the Edmonton Police Service schedule
*Family friendly public event
The Pipe and Drum Band of the Edmonton Police Service is returning to Butte March 15-17 for performances around the city.
And again this year, the St. Patrick’s Day parade will include the Pipe and Drum Band of the Edmonton Police Service, a group that has been coming to Butte to perform and help celebrate Butte’s Celtic heritage since 1984.
They will arrive in Butte on the evening of Thursday, March 15 and perform at many locations throughout Butte on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17.
Here is where to find them at venues around the city, including in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Thanks are due to the major sponsors for the visit this year -- Duggan Dolan Mortuary and Comfort Inn Butte --http://www.comfortinnbutte.com/
Contributions large and small are gratefully accepted and acknowledged to help defray the expenses of the Pipers while they are in Butte. Donations can be sent directly to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O Box 696, Butte, MT 59703 with a notation that the donation is for the Friends of the Pipers Fund.
For more details, call Mainstreet Uptown Butte at 565-2249 or send email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..