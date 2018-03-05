Mar. 5, 2018

ButteNews.net



Three Apple workers have been injured by walking into glass walls in the first month since the tech giant's new headquarters has opened, the Guardian reports.

Mar. 2, 2018

ButteNews.net

Local promoter Matt Boyle won't be putting on the "Original Festival" in 2018.

Boyle made the announcement on Facebook saying, "It pains me so much to say this, but also it finally feels right to say. I will not be producing The Original Festival this year. I have plans to return in 2019, but for now, it must wait at least until then. 5 years in a row of sacrificing literally everything I had to my name has put me in a difficult spot. I have a lot of aspirations I plan to accomplish in these next few years, and quite frankly I can't pursue those dreams without some hesitation on others.”

