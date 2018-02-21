City Desk





Press Release: Butte-Silver Bow

March 1, 2018

Butte - You may purchase your $10.00 permit online @ www.burnpermits.mt.gov or at the BSB Treasurer’s Office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless there are fire restrictions in effect.

Please note: There are NO REFUNDS on burn permits.

For more information regarding the specific types of open burning and open burning regulations, please go to this website: http://www.deq.mt.gov/airquality/airopenbrn.mcpx or call Fire Marshal Brian Doherty at (406) 497-6482.