Latest News Top news stories for February 23, 2018
Check Your Briefs
Trump campaign aide pleads guiltyFeb. 23, 2018
One of President Trumps top campaign advisers, Rick Gates, has pleaded guilty to two felonies and has agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Muller's investigation, USA Today reports.
Grand Marshal nominationsFeb. 23, 2018
You may nominate someone for Grand Marshal of the 2018 Butte Saint Patrick's Day Parade here.
Former B-SB Fair Chair pleads guiltyFeb. 23, 2018
A former chairman of the Butte-Silver Bow Fair Board has pleaded guilty to using a B-SB issued debit card for personal purchases, Mike Smith of the Montana Standard reports. Brian Scott Holm had originally pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea Thursday, Smith wrote.
High school students in Florida demand change to gun lawsFebruary 21, 2018
Hundreds of Florida high school students rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol calling for action. Wearing T-Shirts emblazoned with the words "We Call B.S." condemning their elders for failing to prevent the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reports The Washington Post.
Billy Graham dead at 99February 21, 2018
Billy Graham died Wednesday in his home in Montreat, N.C. Graham spent six decades preaching to more than 200 million people in 185 countries. His final years were spent at his mountaintop cabin in North Carolina, said NPR.
City Desk
Top news stories for February 23, 2018
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
