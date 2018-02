Hundreds of Florida high school students rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol calling for action. Wearing T-Shirts emblazoned with the words "We Call B.S." condemning their elders for failing to prevent the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reports T he Washington Post Billy Graham died Wednesday in his home in Montreat, N.C. Graham spent six decades preaching to more than 200 million people in 185 countries. His final years were spent at his mountaintop cabin in North Carolina, said NPR.Firefighters are on the scene at 520 Dakota Street early this morning. A fire broke in the duplex and smoke is billowing from the upper floor of a duplex. The cold temperatures of the morning add to the struggle to get this fire under control. At this time it is not known if anyone was home, reports local media.Feb. 12, 2018ButteNews.netRob O'Neill, best selling author, former Navy Seal, and the man reputed to have killed Osama bin Laden, called President Trump's desire to stage a large military parade on Pennsylvania Avenue "bull...t." The comment came as a tweet. On Feb. 8, O'Neill wrote, "A military parade is third world bull...t. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation." Last Best News reports that Lee Enterprises, owner of the Montana Standard, have laid off staff in other Montana cities.