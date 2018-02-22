This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for February 22, 2018
Check Your Briefs
High school students in Florida demand change to gun lawsFebruary 21, 2018
ButteNews.net
Hundreds of Florida high school students rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol calling for action. Wearing T-Shirts emblazoned with the words "We Call B.S." condemning their elders for failing to prevent the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, reports The Washington Post.
Billy Graham dead at 99February 21, 2018
ButteNews.net
Billy Graham died Wednesday in his home in Montreat, N.C. Graham spent six decades preaching to more than 200 million people in 185 countries. His final years were spent at his mountaintop cabin in North Carolina, said NPR.
Fire this morning on Dakota StreetFebruary 13, 2018
Butte - Firefighters are on the scene at 520 Dakota Street early this morning. A fire broke in the duplex and smoke is billowing from the upper floor of a duplex. The cold temperatures of the morning add to the struggle to get this fire under control. At this time it is not known if anyone was home, reports local media.
O'Neill calls military parade BSFeb. 12, 2018
ButteNews.net
Rob O'Neill, best selling author, former Navy Seal, and the man reputed to have killed Osama bin Laden, called President Trump's desire to stage a large military parade on Pennsylvania Avenue "bull...t." The comment came as a tweet. On Feb. 8, O'Neill wrote, "A military parade is third world bull...t. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation."
Lee Enterprises layoffs in other Montana citiesLast Best News reports that Lee Enterprises, owner of the Montana Standard, have laid off staff in other Montana cities.
City Desk
Top news stories for February 22, 2018
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Latest News
- Top news stories for February 22, 2018
- Film on Climate Activist Brings Direct Action to MT Documentary Festival
- Clot your cream for dairy dream
- Top news stories for February 21, 2018
- Top news stories for February 20, 2018
- Programs for kids and adults abound at the Butte Public Library
- Top news stories for February 19, 2018
- Body of Frank Piazzola found
- Top news stories for February 16, 2018
- Top news stories for February 15, 2018
- Top news stories for February 14, 2018
- The state of Valentine's Day gift giving
- Top news stories for February 13, 2018
- Land and Resource Protections Take Hit in Trump Budget Proposal
- Since the Middle Ages Valentine's Day cards have sent messages of love, friendship and even criticism