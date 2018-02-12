City Desk

Tyler Morrison

ButteNews.net





One of the benefits of cooking for yourself is being witnessed to transformations of the products you work with. Take milk, for example. By itself, milk can seem a little underwhelming. Sure, the virtue of nostalgia is to never let us see milk as anything but a wholesome and healthy part of the all-American's diet. When incorporated into recipes for cooking, however, some technique or other is usually applied to alter the milk into an elevated version of itself. Cheeses, creams, and kinds of butter are all excellent examples of this. One transformation, in particular, is criminally under-represented in American kitchens. I speak of course, of clotted cream.

Clotted cream (sometimes called scalded, clouted, Devonshire or Cornish cream) is a thick cream made by indirectly heating full-cream cow's milk using steam or a water bath and then leaving it in shallow pans to cool slowly. During this time, the cream content rises to the surface and forms "clots" or "clouts."

Like most ancient food products, historians argue over the absolute origin, with dairy farms in southwest England often being shown favor. The current largest commercial producer in the UK is Rodda's at Scorrier, Redruth, Cornwall, which can produce up to 25 tonnes (25,000 kg; 55,000 lb) of clotted cream a day. In 1998 the term Cornish clotted cream became a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) by European Union directive, as long as the milk is produced in Cornwall and the minimum fat content is 55%.

For some frame of reference, most bries contain somewhere between 60-75% fat. (Although the word brie does get bandied about a little too liberally these days, but that’s for another time.)

Clotted cream also has a fascinating history and a wide cultural reach. In the cuisines of countries such as Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan, local people make a rich clotted cream called kaymak from water buffalo milk. Cows' milk and cream are also used to produce a version which is a little less rich. Production in this area of the world dates back to the 16th century at least: in 1573 a decree was issued to women of the Ottoman Empire, forbidding them to enter shops selling kaymak as these establishments had become known as trysting places! Yes, your eyes are serving you correctly.









British clotted cream, in particular, has a long and intriguing history. It has been suggested by food writers such as Alan Davidson that the arrival of Phoenician traders to Cornwall around 2000 years ago may have introduced the tradition. The cream’s association with the dairy farming region of the West Country is also well-established, with recipes for “clouted” cream in local cookbook collections dating back several centuries. But clotted cream was also very popular in other counties. Lady Elinor Fettiplace, Elizabethan mistress of an Oxfordshire manor house, recorded her method for clotting cream in her household book. She made it from the top of the morning’s milk, alternately cooled, heated, “dripped” with fresh cream, heated again and then left to stand overnight. Cinnamon and mace were sometimes used to flavor it, although the cooking instructions may lead to questionable safety practices.

"Take two Gallons more or less of new milk, set it upon a clear fire; when it is ready to boil, put in a quart of sweet cream, and take off the fire, and strain it through a hair sieve into earthen pans; let it stand two days and two nights; then take it off with a skimmer; strew sugar on the cream, and serve it to the Table."

Now, I am all for playing fast and loose with regulatory agency-approved temperatures and durations, but I went ahead and updated the recipe for minimal risk of turning a loved one into "patient zero."

Most modern ovens go down as low as 175-180 F., which is ideal for this technique. 200 F. will work, but maybe check after 10 hours, and see how things look. The other huge factor here is the cream. Be sure to get the best you can. It should be from grass-fed cows and have a fat content of between 36-40%. Kalispell Creamery can often be found in your local grocer and is an excellent choice.

Avoid anything that says “Ultra-Pasteurized,” since it’s been heat-treated, and you’ll not get the same results. Other than this taking a day or two, the technique could not be easier, and I wouldn't be exaggerating to say it’s one of the most amazing things ever. I really do hope you give this a try soon. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

4 cups heavy cream

8 x 8-inch glass or ceramic baking dish

- Bake at 175-180 F. for 12 hours. Chill overnight before separating the “clots.” Use the reserved liquid for baking biscuits.

