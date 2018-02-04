City Desk

by Diane Larson

ButteNews.net



Have you ever thought, ‘gee there just isn’t anything for the kids to do in Butte?’ But, the BSBPL has it all happening with their programs for kids and even some programs for adults. Something is going on each day of the week and movies on Saturday.

Shari Curtis, the Programming Librarian, and Carle Gallery Manager spoke with ButteNews.net about the programs that are currently in place at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library and gives us a peek into what is coming our way this year.

CREATIVE CLUBS

Chess Club

Allen Brazier, the Technology Specialist, runs the chess club. Chess is one of his interests so he leads it a couple days a week. This club started as a group of people who just wanted a place and time to play chess. It is open for people of all abilities. If you want to learn how to play chess, this is your place. The Chess Club meets each Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and on Fridays from 2:00 pm to 4:45 pm on the first floor.

The Loosely Knit Club

This club has been meeting for quite a long time. The people who originally began the club have since moved on to new endeavors but the members keep it going. This club meets every Tuesday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on the third floor.

First Fridays

The concept for the First Fridays came from the Chautauqua, which was an education movement in the late 19th to early 20th centuries. Shari says the idea is “to come and learn something new.” The program began recently and has already held four First Fridays. The First Friday in February a presentation from the Mining Museum. In March, there will be a documentary about the dark web and net neutrality. The topics vary, so there is something for everyone. First Fridays is held the first Friday of every month from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on the third floor.

BOOK CLUBS

BSBPL Book Club

The members of the BSBPL Book Club have been meeting for quite some time. They choose a particular book each month, read the book then get together on the third Friday of the month to discuss what they’ve read. As a group, they decide on what they will read each month and then Shari supplies the books. For February they are reading The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The club meets on the Third Friday of every month from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on the Third floor.

After Hours Book Club

This is a newer club for book lovers and is specifically held in the evening for those book lovers who work during the day. Their February book is Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. They meet on the first Thursday of the month from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Cookbook Club

This is an unusual club in that it does not meet at the library. It meets in the home of a member. Each month there is a theme, anyone who wants to attend makes a dish to share based on that theme. Those who attend then share a meal, some wine, and good conversation. It occurs on the second Monday of the month from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. If interested just call the library.

TECH HELP

Tech Tip

Shari and Allen head to the Belmont Senior Center on the first Thursday of each month to help you with your technology questions. It can be anything from smartphones to e-readers to computers. They are there from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. If you have questions you can come by during those hours.

One-on-One Tech Help

For the people that cannot make it to the Belmont Senior Center for tech help, you can also get the help you need in One-On-One Tech Help. For help with your technology, you can call the library and make an appointment. For appointments call 406-723-3361.

KID EVENTS

Story Time

This happens on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm and Fridays at11:00 am in the children’s area. Story Time is run by Cathy Friel where she reads a story to all who come. The Kids hear a story and do a craft.

Kid’s Knitting Classes

Kid’s knitting is a six-week program on Tuesdays. It began on January 9 and runs until February 13 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Registration required and all materials provided. To register call (406) 723-3361

Family Movie Matinee

Each Saturday at 2:00 pm in the kid’s area a family-friendly film is shown for the kids. Popcorn and a movie on a Saturday afternoon, a great way to spend time as a family.

TEEN CLUBS

Coding Club

In Coding Club they learn Hour of Code. Shari explained that it is “visual coding that teaches you java coding.” It uses digital boxes to run a program and gives the learner an introduction of sorts to computer science. This was started in conjunction with Technovation Challenge, which is a nation-wide challenge for girls in coding. Each year Technovation invites girls to learn and apply those skills to solve a problem in their community. There are two girls at BSBPL that began last year and are finishing it up this year. “They had to come up with an app and they came up with one on bullying, it’s really interesting,” said Shari. Coding Club meets on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on the third floor.

Anime/Manga Club

Manga is a type of graphic novel that started in Japan, and Anime is the videos that are of a similar style. In this club, the kids interact with the genre in a unique way. They read the graphic novels and watch the videos, and discuss what is happening in the stories, similar to a book club. They also draw the characters or do drawings on the same theme of the Manga. Anime/Manga Club takes place on Thursdays 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm in the teen room.

The above are all the events that currently take place. Shari also shared what programs and events are coming up this year.

Kid to Kid clothes swap

The idea is to bring in what your kids have outgrown to share and pick up something that will work for your kids. February 3 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Adulting 101

Starts in February, the third Thursday of the month. Each class will be a different topic. Topics include finances, cooking, insurance, healthcare and hygiene, car maintenance, and more. Some of the classes will be taught by library personnel and for some of these classes, experts, persons working in a particular field, for instance, car maintenance will be brought in to speak on the subject. Adulting 101 takes place once a month on Thursday.

Film Noir Series

This will take place on Wednesdays for six weeks beginning on February 28th and run until April 4th. Film Noir, according to the Google dictionary is, “a style or genre of cinematographic film marked by a mood of pessimism, fatalism, and menace. Movies from 1944 to 1954 by such directors as Billy Wilder, Orson Welles, and Fritz Lang would fit in this category. Movies in the genre of Film Noir will be shown on that evening.

For more information about any of these events or programs listed here, you can call (406) 723-3361 or visit the BSB Public Library website at buttepubliclibrary.info.



