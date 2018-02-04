City Desk

Add comment

Yesterday a body was found at the base of the Anselmo gallus frame.Today, BSB Coroner, Lee LaBreche has confirmed that the body belongs to Frank Charles Piazzola, a Butte man who was reported missing at the end of January.A fall is the suspected cause of death, however, this will not be determined until an autopsy and toxicology testing can be completed. Autopsy and toxicology will be performed early next week, according to Coroner LaBreche.