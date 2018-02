Firefighters are on the scene at 520 Dakota Street early this morning. A fire broke in the duplex and smoke is billowing from the upper floor of a duplex. The cold temperatures of the morning add to the struggle to get this fire under control. At this time it is not known if anyone was home, reports local media.Feb. 12, 2018ButteNews.netRob O'Neill, best selling author, former Navy Seal, and the man reputed to have killed Osama bin Laden, called President Trump's desire to stage a large military parade on Pennsylvania Avenue "bull...t." The comment came as a tweet. On Feb. 8, O'Neill wrote, "A military parade is third world bull...t. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation." Last Best News reports that Lee Enterprises, owner of the Montana Standard, have laid off staff in other Montana cities.Superbowl Sunday is as much about the food as the game. Here's a link to a recipe for crispy baked Buffalo wings.

ButteNews.netFeb. 4, 2018The situation that the New England Patriot's opponents fear the most is having a sizable lead at half time. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler cast about the league for advice on how not to blow that lead.