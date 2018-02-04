City Desk

Press release from Montana Tech.



February 2, 2018

BUTTE, Mont. – The Digger Athletic Association is seeking nominations for the 2018 Hall of Fame induction class. Montana Tech Awards Weekend is scheduled for next fall on the weekend of September 21-22. The Oredigger football teams host the Montana State-Northern Lights Saturday, September 22nd.

The weekend event includes the Digger Scholarship Scramble Friday followed by the Hall of Fame induction reception that night. The Oredigger athletic award winners from the previous year will also be honored at the reception. The new Hall of Famers will be acknowledged at halftime of the football game as well.

Individuals can be nominated as student-athletes, coaches, teams, contributors or as a legacy. The nomination deadline is May 1st.

To be eligible as a student-athlete, the nominee must have completed a minimum of two years and completed their athletic career at Montana Tech or Montana School of Mines. The individual must be out of school at least ten years and had a distinguished athletic career at Tech or following their attendance at the university. Academic standards are also considered but are not required criteria. First-team All-Americans are automatically entered into the Hall of Fame.

Teams and coaches have separate criteria than individuals. A team may be nominated for induction based on extraordinary accomplishments such as a Conference Championship or post-season performances. National Championship teams are automatic selections after the mandatory ten-year waiting period.

To be eligible as a coach, the individual can no longer be coaching, won a conference championship and made a positive impact toward achieving excellence in the classroom and on student-athletes.

Contributors are eligible if they made a significant positive impact on the Athletic Department as a student-athlete, coach, administrator or volunteer. The individual can no longer be employed at Montana Tech.

To be eligible for a Legacy, the individual must be removed from playing or coaching at Montana Tech by a minimum of 40 years.

Nomination guidelines, forms and current Hall of Fame can be found at www.GoDiggers.com.

For more information about the Montana Tech Hall of Fame and the nomination process, contact Montana Tech Sports Information Director Nick Bowsher at 406.496.4737 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .