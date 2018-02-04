City Desk

According to Mayo Clinic, “the term ‘heart disease’ is often used interchangeably with the term ‘cardiovascular disease.” These conditions include narrowed or blocked blood vessels that can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke.

“Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for approximately 800,000 deaths in the United States (US) or one out of every three deaths,” according to a 2017 report from the American College of Cardiology.

Heart disease is neither gender nor age biased; it can affect anyone and should never be ignored. Knowing the signs and the symptoms of heart disease is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In support of American Heart Month, St James Healthcare will host its annual Heart-to-Heart dinner. A complimentary dinner will be served and the evening will be highlighted with discussions by Dr. Daniel Langdon, a leading heart expert at St James Healthcare Heart Center.

Dr. Langdon will discuss cardiovascular disease risk factors, symptoms to watch for, and how to live a healthy lifestyle.



This will all take place on February 15, 2018, at 5:30 pm in the St James Healthcare Dining Rooms.



Please RSVP by calling 406-723-2662.







