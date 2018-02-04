City Desk





February 6, 2018

Butte – Robert J. Whelan has announced his candidacy for District Court Judge. “My belief in the judicial system, and my passion for serving the people of Butte-Silver bow have led me to seek this important position,” said Whelan in a recent press release. Whelan, a Butte attorney, has 25 years experience.

Whelan said that, “if elected, he is committed to running a fair, timely, and effective courtroom.” He has experience in criminal law and civil litigation including personal injury, estate planning and probate, guardianships and conservatorships, employment law, contract law, family law, corporate law.

Whelan is a graduate from the University Of Montana School Of Law. He is active in the community serving on several boards and an active member in many organizations. He has served 17 years on the Silver Bow Developmental Disability Council, 15 of those years as president. He is Safe Space treasurer and legal advisor, and he has been a Butte Family YMCA Board of Directors member since 2011, and he is a founding board member of the Jacob Wheeler Foundation. He is a 26-year member of Butte Elks Lodge and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The candidate is a Butte native and has been married to his wife, Lana, for 24 years. They have two sons, Connor and Keegan, who are attending the University of Montana. Whelan enjoys golfing, running, and attending sproting events.

Marko Lucich will serve as treasurer for Whelan’s campaign. For more information, please visit WhelanForJudge.com.