Latest News Top news stories for February 6, 2018
Check Your Briefs
Truly crispy Buffalo wingsFeb. 4, 2018
ButteNews.net
Superbowl Sunday is as much about the food as the game. Here's a link to a recipe for crispy baked Buffalo wings.
How not to blow that lead on New England (2)ButteNews.net
Feb. 4, 2018
The situation that the New England Patriot's opponents fear the most is having a sizable lead at half time. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler cast about the league for advice on how not to blow that lead.
Apple cuts iPhoneX production in halfJan. 30, 2018
ButteNews.net
Apple has cut its iPhoneX production in half and its orders for the phone's components by 60 percent, pymnts.com reports.
Larry Nassar gets up to 175 years in prisonJan. 24, 2018
ButteNews.net
"I just signed your death warrant," said Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor in the courtroom in Lansing, Michigan today. Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison after admitting to abusing girls and women who were receiving treatment from him, says NPR.
Meuller seeks interview with President TrumpJan. 24, 2018
ButteNews.net
Working to connect the dots, special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to interview President Trump regarding the departure of former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the Washington Post reports.
City Desk
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
