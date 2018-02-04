City Desk

Editor's Note: The following is from Sheriff Ed Lester. Any help is appreciated.

February 6, 2018

Butte - Frank Piazzola (age 50) has been reported missing by his family. Mr. Piazzola is 5”9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He has dark hair and brown eyes.

Family members last saw him on Sunday January 28th. His vehicle was located near the intersection of Caledonia and Excelsior Streets. That area has been checked by officers and Family members. Piazzola is entered nationwide as a missing person.

Anyone with information about Frank Piazzola or his whereabouts is asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 497-1120.

