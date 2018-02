Superbowl Sunday is as much about the food as the game. Here's a link to a recipe for crispy baked Buffalo wings.

ButteNews.netFeb. 4, 2018The situation that the New England Patriot's opponents fear the most is having a sizable lead at half time. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler cast about the league for advice on how not to blow that lead.Apple has cut its iPhoneX production in half and its orders for the phone's components by 60 percent, pymnts.com reports."I just signed your death warrant," said Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor in the courtroom in Lansing, Michigan today. Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison after admitting to abusing girls and women who were receiving treatment from him, says NPR Working to connect the dots, special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to interview President Trump regarding the departure of former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the Washington Post reports.