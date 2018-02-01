City Desk

Feb. 1, 2018

ButteNews.net



Two longtime employees of the Montana Standard have been let go, according to sources with an intimate knowledge of the Montana Standard’s news operation.

Standard Editor David McCumber confirmed that staff photographer Walter Hinick and Managing Editor Carmen Winslow were no longer with the paper.

Hinick had been with the Montana Standard for 43 years, McCumber confirmed, and Winslow started with the Standard two weeks before Hinick, the editor said.

He added that he was sorry that the two were no longer at the Standard, and he noted that “They are fine journalists, and we miss them a lot.”

ButteNews had not been able to reach either Hinick or Winslow at the time of this posting.