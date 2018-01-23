City Desk

Editors Note: The following press release and image were provided by the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives.





The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, February 14, with a presentation by Dave Stratton about the Highland Mountain Mining District. In his talk about Highland City and Red Mountain City, Dave will present a brief talk about the history of the mining and the town that grew overnight in the Highland Mountains south of Butte in the 1860’s. Dave’s talk is based on historic records, articles and oral history.

Dave Stratton is a CAD Manager for Water & Environmental Technologies in Butte, Montana. He has 30 plus years in the Surveying and Engineering fields and is the third generation from a mining family in the Highland Mountains south of Butte. Dave is also a local historian and Highland Mining District historian.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.



