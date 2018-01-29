City Desk

January 29, 2018

Helena – The Montana Department of Revenue is now accepting all electronically-filed returns and those filed by paper for the 2018 state income tax filing season.

“We understand the work that taxpayers put into filing their taxes, and we sincerely appreciate everyone who files and invests in maintaining Montana’s quality of life,” said Mike Kadas, Director of the Montana Department of Revenue.

The department encourages all taxpayers to file electronically and provides information about many e-filing options on its website that are secure, easy, and in most cases, free. Taxpayers can access these filing options by visiting revenue.mt.gov.

“Another reason to e-file is to help us safeguard your tax refund. It reduces time and errors,” Director Kadas said. “In addition, filing early helps prevent fraudsters from using your identity to steal your refund. April 17 is this year’s filing deadline, but the sooner you file, the better.”

Tax fraud and identity theft continue to grow and the department has measures in place to help detect, safeguard and prevent identity theft-related tax fraud. Protecting taxpayer refunds is a priority, which may slow down release of refunds. Because of this, some refunds may take as long as 90 days for processing. Taxpayers who receive a letter from the department asking for verification or more information should respond with the requested information, so the departmentcan finish processing the return and send out the refund.

For more information, visit revenue.mt.gov, call (406) 444-6900 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

