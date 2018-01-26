This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Check Your Briefs
Larry Nassar gets up to 175 years in prisonJan. 24, 2018
"I just signed your death warrant," said Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor in the courtroom in Lansing, Michigan today. Nassar was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison after admitting to abusing girls and women who were receiving treatment from him, says NPR.
Meuller seeks interview with President TrumpJan. 24, 2018
Working to connect the dots, special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to interview President Trump regarding the departure of former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the Washington Post reports.
Senate votes to re-open governmentJan. 22, 2018
The US Senate voted 81-18 today to re-open the federal government. The Senate approved a three-week stopgap funding measure, govexec.com reports
Negotiations falter: government will stay shutdown MondayJan. 21, 2018
Although he had hoped that an early morning vote to keep the government funded might be possible, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the US Senate, unable to break the filibuster of a short-term funding bill, Roll Call reports.
Snopes confirms man with giant tapeworm storyJan. 20, 2018
According to Snopes, a trusted source for debunking fake news, a man actually did enter a Fresno ER with a five-and-a-half-foot tapeworm wrapped around a toilet paper tube.
The ER's attending physician confirmed that the man entered the facility with the parasite, saying that he had "extracted" it from himself.
The tapeworm apparently came from improperly prepared sushi, the report said.
